January 10, 2021

FIGHT THE POWER: Parler CEO ‘Prepared to Take Full Legal Action’ After Big Tech Companies Target Platform. I remember one year when Michael Yon made more money suing people for stealing his photos than from selling his photos. “Matze said on his Parler account late Jan. 9 that he believes Amazon, Google, and Apple coordinated to ‘try and ensure they don’t have competition.'” Likewise, this lawsuit may turn out to be the most profitable thing Parler does.

Plus, motes and beams: “Parler has no groups-style feature, and Facebook was the number one tool for coordinating meetups for that event.”

Also, “Twitter let ‘Hang Mike Pence’ trend the same day Parler was banned from Google … the double standard is obvious.”

Meanwhile I’m watching an NFL Black Lives Matter ad right now that says “No Justice, No Peace!” But that’s different because shut up.

Related: Rep. Nunes Calls for Racketeering Investigation Into Big Tech Companies Following Parler Ban.