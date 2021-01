KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Democrats Are OK With Billionaires If They Censor You. “This has nothing to do with public safety and everything to do with an all-out assault on conservative speech. What’s been most disturbing is seeing half the country cheer this on. The Left is rejoicing over the idea of a one-party information flow. Don’t doubt for a moment that all of the elected Democrats in Washington aren’t gleeful about this as well. “