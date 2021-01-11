January 11, 2021

DOMINIC GREEN: Joe Biden’s Big Tech takeover.

Joe Biden has said he wants to restore amity and work across the aisle — but that was before the Georgia runoffs gave the Democrats the Senate. Even before the elections, he was softer on Silicon Valley than Trump: where Trump threatened to break up the tech monopolies, Biden took Obama’s line, and said he’d ask them to play nice.

Biden also took more money from Big Tech than any candidate in American history. Donations to the Democrats by Bay Area residents rose from $163 million in 2016 to $199 million in 2020. Bay Area residents gave $800,000 to Trump in 2016, and $22 million in 2020. That says all we need to know about who Silicon Valley thought would give it an easy ride.