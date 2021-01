THAT’S GOOD, SINCE THE SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL PROBABLY NEVER FLY, AND WILL COST A FORTUNE IF IT DOES: NASA’s Europa Clipper has been liberated from the Space Launch System. “As Ars Technica points out, launching the Europa Clipper on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy saves the mission $1.5 billion.”

Also, the Falcon has flown.