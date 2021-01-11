January 11, 2021

WILL THE PRESS PROTECT HIM NOW THAT HIS DAD’S BEEN DECLARED THE VICTOR? Hunter Biden owed hundreds of thousands of dollars to IRS, email shows. “Hunter Biden, now under investigation for suspected tax fraud, owed a ‘substantial’ amount to the IRS in 2018, apparently for 2017 and prior years when he was receiving regular income from a Ukrainian oligarch and Chinese firms tied to the Communist Party, an email shows. The October 2018 email from his certified public accountant to Mr. Biden, son of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, showed there was miscommunication between the CPA and Hunter. It also shows the IRS had been assessing Hunter Biden late fees for unpaid taxes. The CPA told him ‘The taxes owed are substantial’ and listed $600,000 in personal taxes and $204,000 owed for Owasco, Hunter Biden’s D.C. law firm.”