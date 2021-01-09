January 9, 2021

APPLE MAKES IT OFFICIAL: Apple suspends Parler from App Store.

UPDATE: Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service. “In a post on Sunday evening following publication of this story, Parler CEO John Matze said it is possible ‘Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch.’”

ANOTHER UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I don’t know if you can buy Parler stock, but it should be rising on the strength of its private antitrust suit against a bunch of deep-pocketed tech firms.