January 9, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN PROJECTION: MSNBC Dismisses GOP Denunciation of Violence, Whole Party Is Now ‘Violent,’ ‘Fascist.’

That’s awfully rich coming from the network with an anchor who has stoked anti-Semitic street fights, which has run promos declaring “your children aren’t your own,” defended the violence of Antifa, and went all-in to agree with Obama’s “you didn’t build that” attack on entrepreneurialism. And has never met a strongman imposing socialism on a national scale it didn’t admire. QED:

As Jim Treacher adds, “I can guarantee you Chris does not realize what he just admitted.”