January 9, 2021

SOMETHING EVERYONE MEALY-MOUTHING WHAT THE LEFT WANTS THEM TO SAY BECAUSE THEY THINK SOMEHOW THAT’S THE OVERTON WINDOW IS SHOULD PAY ATTENTION TO: Rasmussen: Trump’s Approval Rating Rises After DC Protests.

Remember, folks, in the face of unprecedented demonization of Trump from all official channels, Americans hunched their shoulders and voted for him in such amazing numbers that the Democrats had to extend their already amazing fraud operation to be highly visible and in your face. Think about it. I know the Maoists think we’re Chinese peasants. But non-Maoists should maybe consider Americans are something else? You ain’t seen nothing like us yet!