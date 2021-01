WELL, OF COURSE. ANTIFA, NO PROBLEM. BUT PEOPLE PROTESTING LEFTISTS? IT CAN’T BE ALLOWED: Gov. Inslee calls up National Guard to protect state Capitol.

It’s almost like the peons think there’s a right to protest the left when it seizes power! How uncouth! Evil rioters! Racistsexisthomophobes! Bad Thinkers! To the Gullag!