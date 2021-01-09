January 9, 2021

ACLU RAISES CONCERNS AMID TWITTER’S BAN OF TRUMP:

“We understand the desire to permanently suspend him now, but it should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions — especially when political realities make those decisions easier,” said Kate Ruane, ACLU senior legislative counsel, in a statement. “President Trump can turn to his press team or Fox News to communicate with the public, but others — like the many Black, Brown, and LGBTQ activists who have been censored by social media companies — will not have that luxury.”

But the above is likely just an attempt to score some quick PR points off of Trump being censored: ACLU Lawyer Says Stopping Abigail Shrier’s Book On Transgenderism That Target Pulled And Its Ideas Is ‘100% A Hill I Will Die On.’

As Power Line’s Paul Mirengoff noted in 2018, “The ACLU had begun to secretly demote free speech.”