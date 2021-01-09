January 9, 2021

#UNITY: ‘Utterly Shameful:’ Josh Hawley Strikes Back After Joe Biden Likens Him To Nazi Propagandist.

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley demanded Friday that President-elect Joe Biden retract comments comparing his and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s questioning of the 2020 presidential election results to lies spread by a Nazi propagandist.

Biden criticized Hawley and Cruz, stopping short of calling for their resignations but saying instead that he wanted to see them defeated in their next elections. Arguing that they had fed false information about the 2020 presidential election to the American people, he compared their efforts to those of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

