January 8, 2021

THAT’S DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHUT UP:

Meanwhile, Ann Althouse looks at Trump’s speech and wonders where’s the actual incitement? “I read the entire speech — which was over an hour — looking for the sentences that are most subject to the interpretation that he was inciting the crowd to break into the Capitol building or commit any sort of act of violence. I’m doing this because I realized I wasn’t seeing quotes from Trump, just assertions that the speech was an incitement and cause-and-effect inferences based on the sequence of events: He spoke and then they acted.”

It’s like they had the narrative ready to go regardless of the facts.

UPDATE (From Ed): at Reason, Jacob Sullum asks, Did Trump Commit a Crime When He Riled Up His Supporters Before They Rioted? “Under federal law, incitement to riot does not include ‘advocacy of ideas’ or ‘expression of belief’ unless it endorses violence, which Trump did not do.”