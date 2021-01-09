January 9, 2021

HMM: Fatigue, breathing problems persist for months after COVID-19. I don’t have breathing problems — never did — but I’ve continued to feel kind of blah. I was online less than usual this week because we decamped to the beach for some recovery time. My sense of smell and taste has largely recovered — it was about 90% a week ago and is now more like 98%, I’d say, although it’s hard to tell. I keep noticing little things that I hadn’t realized I couldn’t smell until I could smell them again. But while I feel much better, I guess I’m not quite 100% either; my energy level is low and so is my motivation level. I guess that’s pretty typical with a lot of viral infections; I’ve certainly noticed it after the flu before.

Anyway, it was either a very bad or a very good week to limit my online time. I missed my usual 7-10 day Internet diet/dive trip this year, and I really needed it. This wasn’t a substitute for that, as I limited my online time to an hour or so a day, but it was something.