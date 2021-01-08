January 8, 2021

HMM: Utah BLM Activist inside U.S. Capitol says woman killed was first to try and enter House chamber; John Sullivan claims he entered Capitol during rally only to document event, but his own video shows him encouraging others as they rioted.

A Utah activist who faces criminal charges in connection with a Provo protest he organized in June claims he attended a pro-Trump rally that turned into a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to see “the truth” about the protests for himself and the organization he represents.

“For me, it’s important from the group and the people around me to see that side of things, to see the truth,” John Sullivan said Wednesday night. “I don’t care, like what side you’re on, you should just see it raw.”

Sullivan, who is the founder of Insurgence USA, a social justice group that calls itself anti-fascist and protests police brutality, was detained by Washington police for about an hour and a half Thursday night, a day after he talked to local and national media about what he witnessed Wednesday.

He was handcuffed the entire time, and said police questioned him about being inside the Capitol and witnessing the shooting death of one of the protesters. He was not arrested.

Sullivan said he also intended to “support the Black community” with his attendance, but also feels it was “important to understand” those who were protesting in support of President Donald Trump.

But some of the 40-minute video he posted to his social media sites contradicts his assertion that he and another woman were “only filming” the actions and not participating as he can be heard in the video encouraging people to join them as they push their way through police barricades. . . .

“There were kids, there were women, there were old, old men,” he said, “and they were all participating in this insurrection at the … Capitol. … It should awaken you to the anger that people might have that’s seriously, you know, a problem. And maybe they need to address it.”

At about 17 minutes into the 40-minute video, someone yells, “Do not deface the statues!” Sullivan can be heard saying, “I can respect that. Well, people might burn this down, not going to lie. Might be too late for that.”

A minute later he narrates what he’s filming with his personal feelings, “This is surreal. This is real life, though. This seems like a movie. … This is a revolution. You guys treasure this moment. This is history.”

Sullivan, 26, faces two criminal charges stemming from a protest he organized in Provo last June.