January 8, 2021
TRUMP ANNOUNCES HE WON’T ATTEND BIDEN’S INAUGURATION: “Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration. Trump will be the first losing incumbent to skip an inauguration since Andrew Johnson lost to Ulysses S. Grant in 1869.”
