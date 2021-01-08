January 8, 2021

«
TRUMP ANNOUNCES HE WON’T ATTEND BIDEN’S INAUGURATION: “Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration. Trump will be the first losing incumbent to skip an inauguration since Andrew Johnson lost to Ulysses S. Grant in 1869.”

