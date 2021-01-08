January 8, 2021

HOW LONG UNTIL “HATE” MEANS VOTING REPUBLICAN? A Big Move to Ban Realtor ‘Hate Speech.’ At Work. Anywhere. 24/7. “In what some consider one of the most far-reaching social policy moves in the corporate world, the National Association of Realtors, called the nation’s largest trade organization, has revised its professional ethics code to ban ‘hate speech and harassing speech’ by its 1.4 million members. . . . Mary Wagner, a Buffalo real estate agent who is white and lesbian, says the move, announced in November, fits her vision for creating a fairer society. She predicts thousands of complaints this year, given the realtor association’s enormous size and the overheated climate of social media.”

If I were in real estate, I’d think twice about belonging to an organization that got thousands of complaints for member hate speech and harassment.