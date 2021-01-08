January 8, 2021

JOSH BLACKMAN & SETH BARRETT TILLMAN: Can President Trump be Impeached and Removed on the Grounds of Incitement? If Trump’s speech is protected by the First Amendment, then incitement cannot be grounds for impeachment.

The legal definition of incitement is quite narrow. The press definition, on the other hand, is “anything we can tie a Republican to.”

Compare Barack Obama’s famous if they bring a knife, we bring a gun statement.

More on incitement from Eugene Volokh and Howard Wasserman.