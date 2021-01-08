January 8, 2021

THIS ACCORDS WITH EVERYTHING I’VE READ ABOUT THE VACCINES, AND ALSO WITH THE OPINION OF SCIENTISTS I TALK TO (WHO ARE OBVIOUSLY NOT OUT OF THE POLITICAL CLOSET): Help wanted translating article about coronavirus vaccines.

Is any of this true? I don’t know. We have a very short time to have seen much on this vaccine. But given my auto imune issues, I’m going to wait on this one. Maybe forever. Look, the suspicious indecent rush to get this stuff into me? No. At any rate I’m 99% sure I had Winnie in January. It was very unpleasant, but I survived. As do most people who catch it.