BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTERS WOULD HAVE BEEN TREATED ‘VERY DIFFERENTLY’ THAN CAPITOL RIOTERS, BIDEN SAYS.

Alternate headline: Unity Candidate Beginning His Administration By Declaring Capitol Hill Police Racist.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Biden’s right. If the Capitol Police had shot a Black Lives Matter protester, it would be the main story. Instead, the shooting of Ashli Babbitt is being rapidly memory-holed.