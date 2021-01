FLASHBACK: House Dems Unanimously Block Resolution Condemning Violence and Rioting. “House Democrats unanimously blocked a resolution condemning acts of violence and rioting—including the ‘deliberate targeting of law enforcement officers’—in the wake of George Floyd’s death.”

