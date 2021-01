MICK MULVANEY RESIGNS OVER CAPITOL RIOTS: “Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who was serving as special envoy to Northern Ireland, resigned from the post on Thursday a day after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building. ‘I can’t do it. I can’t stay,’ Mulvaney told CNBC, saying called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday evening to inform him of his resignation.”