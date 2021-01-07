January 7, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Welcome to Banana Republic, USA.

“It could be worse,” Igor told Dr. Frederick Frankenstein. “It could be raining.”

And the violence could be worse: Trump could have (and probably actually did) win the election. As Glenn Reynolds asked earlier this morning, “Does anyone think there wouldn’t have been riots if Trump had been declared the winner?”

Of course there would have been.

The Left has put on a four-year-long temper tantrum in response to Trump’s 2016 victory, culminating with them turning 2020 into the worst year of riots since 1968. Worse was the running coup attempt against Trump that began before he was even sworn into office.

“He egged on his supporters” yesterday, the Democrat-Media Complex claims. But that’s exactly what the Democrats have done on an ongoing basis since the morning of November 9, 2016.

The Left projects. Always. If you hear a committed progressive claim that Trump is stealing Easter eggs from children, it’s a sure thing you’ll catch them hiding brightly-colored shell fragments from a crying child.