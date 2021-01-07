«
»

January 7, 2021

REALLY:  In DC, Oligarchy Beats Democracy Every Time.

And you know what?  When Democratic Party leaders find excuses for left-wing violent protesters and condemn right-wing protesters, one can understand their motives. They see left-wing protesters as being “on their side” and the right-wing protesters as “the enemy.”

When Republican Party leaders find excuses for left-wing violent protesters and condemn right-wing protesters, it’s hard not to draw the conclusion that they, too, see the left-wing as “on their side” and the right-wing as “the enemy.”

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:01 am
