«
»

January 7, 2021

WHICH THEY ALWAYS MEANT TO DO LIKE THIS, IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT OUT OF PUBLIC SCRUTINY. DON’T FOOL YOURSELVES OTHERWISE:  Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Other GOP Lawmakers Drop Plans to Object After US Capitol Protest.

That’s perfect, my pretty.  People were objecting to fraud, so we’re going to let the fraud stand. To punish them for (and yes, in this case LARGELY peacefully) protesting the fraud.

I mean who do these hobbits think they are, to question your excellencies?

And you think this will go well? What a very interesting choice.  You see I’m a writer, and I’ve read a lot of history to know what is plausible.  Let’s just say you’d need a major author intervention for this to end well.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:33 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.