January 7, 2021
GO AND SEE IT WHILE IT’S UP. THESE KEEP DISAPPEARING: Patriots Storm Congress Raw Footage Includes Execution of Ashley Babbit.
The revolution won’t be televised. Fortunately it will be streamed from multiple angles.
