January 7, 2021

GO AND SEE IT WHILE IT’S UP. THESE KEEP DISAPPEARING:  Patriots Storm Congress Raw Footage Includes Execution of Ashley Babbit.

The revolution won’t be televised. Fortunately it will be streamed from multiple angles.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:33 am
