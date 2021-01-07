January 7, 2021

THERE MIGHT HAVE BEEN ANTIFA IN THE CROWD. MAYBE. ALL THE CASES I’VE SEEN BROUGHT UP HAVE BEEN DISPROVED. BUT MOSTLY WHAT THERE WAS WERE RIGHTEOUSLY INDIGNANT AMERICANS AND ONE OF THEM DIED FOR IT: Woman Fatally Shot Inside US Capitol Identified as Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbit: Reports.

And for the record, no, I will not condemn the protesters. Should they have gone into the Capitol? I don’t know. Why shouldn’t they have? It’s not like they went and hanged the corruptocrats using their own intestines as ropes. They might — or might not. Really, do you trust the reporting? In this time, in this place? — have broken windows. And then walked, carefully between the ropes? Sure, why not. Let’s roll with that narrative. They might have made a mess of Nancy Ice Cream Pelosi’s office. Maybe. Again…. reporting?

You know what they didn’t do? They didn’t kill anyone. That was reserved for someone who shot through a door sidelight at a protester. You know what else they didn’t do? Use live ammo. You know what else they didn’t do? Trample the flag, which the capitol police did, while being begged not to. You know what else they didn’t do? shine lasers in cops eyes, set fire to the building, loot it, or shoot fireworks at people.

Spare me your pearl clutching. How do you propose we get our republic back if demonstrations are “rude?” When they committed blatant fraud in two elections, right before our eyes, and thereby abolished the representative part of the republic, and with it the constitutional part, what are you going to do? Write them strongly worded letters? Or wait till they fraud 2022 just as blatantly, while you stand around being utterly stunned?

It’s time to ditch the Marquis de Queensberry rules. It’s time to stop fighting with our feet in a bucket. Yes, what happened today was very very bad. Yes, it means that what comes next will probably come with a butcher’s bill. I have sons in military age. I’m not thrilled.

BUT the fault is not of the protesters. The fault is of the corruptocrats, yes, including the Supreme Court Justices, every one of them who found it easier to roll over for fraud and not let the ridiculous level of fraud in the elections have its day in court.

If you’re going to clutch pearls and tut tut do so at those who passed the buck, refused to do their jobs or sided with the left in the hopes of being eaten last.

The angry Americans, many of them despoiled out of their livelihoods by the elite’s Covid-19 fun and games designed to destroy the economy so they could steal the election, are the least guilty here. It’s quite likely — if G-d watches out for fools, children, and the United States of America — they’ll be held up as heroes some day.

Perspective, please.