January 7, 2021
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Capitol Police face heat following mob breach.
The disturbing breach of security at the U.S. Capitol is raising serious questions about the safety of lawmakers and staff who work there, and drawing criticism toward the security services who are meant to keep them safe.
Images of a mob scaling walls, breaking down fences, and storming the seat of the country’s Democracy have led to criticism that the Capitol Police should have been better prepared for the possible assault.
“What the hell was law enforcement on Capitol Hill thinking by not having secured the Capitol today?” former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta asked on CNBC, calling it one of his great disappointments.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), asked Wednesday evening by MSNBC’s Joy Reid if Capitol Police made her feel safe, answered “I did until today.”
Bush tweeted in December that her goal was to “defund the police:”
As with the “Riots for thee, but not for me” leftists who cheered on the destruction in Minneapolis and Seattle until their own condos and Starbucks were trashed, Bush just got a first-hand look at the anarchy that happens when police are indeed defunded.