PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: If destroying property isn’t violence, then what is happening to this camera crew’s equipment?

Related:

More:

As Victoria Taft writes: If Only the Left and Right Had Come Together to Condemn Violence When It Counted.

The DNC-MSM has been actively egging on riots since at least Ferguson in 2014. And they’ll have zero introspection over whether their fawning over leftwing rioters has driven the far right to adopt the left’s tactics.