January 6, 2021

RASMUSSEN: GOP Voters Strongly Support Senators Challenging Biden’s Election. “More than a dozen senators say they will challenge Joe Biden’s election when Congress meets today to certify the results, and Republican voters overwhelmingly support the challenge. . . . Seventy-three percent (73%) of GOP voters support the Senate effort challenging Biden’s election, compared to just 22% of Republicans who oppose the Senate challenge.”

Playing this to the end will help solidify the base, I suspect. And the Dems’ 2016 intransigence certainly didn’t hurt them in 2020.