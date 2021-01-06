January 6, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Democrats Go Full Radical Nutjob, Win Anyway.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What did we do to deserve this?

Answer: We don’t have an answer. We just need an existential-level question to ponder to justify our post-election day-drinking.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Karen goes Crazy Train over unmasked coffee drinker

Portland businesses pay the price for Portland government fecklessness

Bill Nye isn’t the only “scientish” in town

Bonus Sanity: Antifa “reporter” actually held accountable for lawbreaking.