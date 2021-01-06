«
»

January 6, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Democrats Go Full Radical Nutjob, Win Anyway.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What did we do to deserve this?

Answer: We don’t have an answer. We just need an existential-level question to ponder to justify our post-election day-drinking.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Karen goes Crazy Train over unmasked coffee drinker
  • Portland businesses pay the price for Portland government fecklessness
  • Bill Nye isn’t the only “scientish” in town

Bonus Sanity: Antifa “reporter” actually held accountable for lawbreaking.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:58 am
