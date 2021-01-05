January 5, 2021

FATHER MICHAEL PFLEGER ASKED TO STEP ASIDE FOLLOWING CHILD SEX ABUSE ALLEGATION:

Prominent Chicago priest Father Michael Pfleger has been asked to step away from ministry following a decades-old child sexual abuse allegation, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday.

According to a letter sent from Cardinal Blase Cupich to the St. Sabina community, Father Pfleger has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor from more than 40 years ago.

Pfleger is well-known in Chicago as an anti-violence activist and has been the pastor of St. Sabina Catholic Church, located in Auburn-Gresham, since 1981.

Cupich said Father Pfleger has agreed to fully cooperate while the matter is being investigated.