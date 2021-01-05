January 5, 2021

I BLAME #ORANGEMANBAD AND SCIENCE-DENYING RED-STATERS: Europe has fallen behind on covid-19 vaccination: The leisurely roll-out of vaccines risks extending the pandemic for months.

Also: Micromanagement Is Plaguing the Vaccine Rollout: A lot of people think that a take-charge attitude by Biden would inoculate America faster. Let’s hope he knows better. Well, in the words of Barack Obama, don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*ck things up.

Seen on Facebook: “Chik-fil-A would have had everyone in the nation vaccinated by now.”