January 5, 2021

BANG BANG: I have never owned anything but revolvers, so I defer to those with more firearms experience. This woman, the first female Green Beret, as reported by JustThenews.com, was apparently “practicing dry fire training” and said “she had made a mistake and did not think the firearm had a chambered round when she conducted this training drill.” Wrong. It went off and sent a round through her neighbors wall.

The sidearm was a Smith & Wesson Military & Police Shield 9 mm handgun. Does this make sense? I’ve heard that this weapon will not “dry fire” without the magazine. Your thoughts?