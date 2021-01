LOCKDOWN NATION: These three states have the worst Covid infection rates of anywhere in the world. “Arizona currently has the highest per-capita rate of new Covid-19 infections, with 785 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, followed closely by California and Rhode Island.”

California is under some of the strictest controls in the nation, Arizona has a statewide curfew among other restrictions, and Rhode Island has extended its lockdown orders until January 28.