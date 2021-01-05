January 5, 2021

HAIL, BRITANNIA: British Carrier Strike Group declared operational. “This is a hugely significant milestone for HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy and the whole country. This achievement is a testament to the determination of our service personnel and industry workforce who have delivered this first-rate military capability, a capability held by only a handful of nations. I wish the entire Carrier Strike Group well ahead of their first operational deployment this year.”

It’s good to see Britain serious about seapower once more.