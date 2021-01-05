January 5, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Dangerous Biden-Harris Vaccine Hypocrisy Will Cost Lives.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it OK to spread anti-vax paranoia just weeks before taking the vaccine yourself?

Answer: When there’s an election to steal, of course.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Ring in the New Year the antifa way

See the London man arrested for hugging the willing

Hello Biden, goodbye border controls

Bonus Sanity: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine actually signs “stand your ground” bill into law.