January 5, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Dangerous Biden-Harris Vaccine Hypocrisy Will Cost Lives.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it OK to spread anti-vax paranoia just weeks before taking the vaccine yourself?
Answer: When there’s an election to steal, of course.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Ring in the New Year the antifa way
- See the London man arrested for hugging the willing
- Hello Biden, goodbye border controls
Bonus Sanity: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine actually signs “stand your ground” bill into law.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.