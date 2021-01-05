«
January 5, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Dangerous Biden-Harris Vaccine Hypocrisy Will Cost Lives.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it OK to spread anti-vax paranoia just weeks before taking the vaccine yourself?

Answer: When there’s an election to steal, of course.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Ring in the New Year the antifa way
  • See the London man arrested for hugging the willing
  • Hello Biden, goodbye border controls

Bonus Sanity: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine actually signs “stand your ground” bill into law.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:57 am
