January 4, 2021

DEVIN NUNES TELLS THE TRUTH UNTIL IT HURTS: The more Rep. Devin Nunes was attacked, the more he wanted to understand what was behind the Russia collusion narrative. His opponents couldn’t have been more wrong in how to contain him.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:30 pm
