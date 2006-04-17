January 4, 2021

OLD AND BUSTED: Turtles all the way down.

The New Hotness? Watergate all the way down: Carl Bernstein calls Trump’s Georgia call ‘far worse than Watergate.’

—The Hill, today.

But how does it compare to all of the other Trump moments that Bernstein said was “worse than Watergate?”

● Carl Bernstein — Bob Woodward’s old reporting partner — says the tape of Trump admitting to downplaying COVID-19 is worse than Watergate, calling it ‘homicidal negligence.’

—Business Insider, September 10th, 2020.

● Legendary investigative journalist Carl Bernstein: ‘The Trump presidency is worse than Watergate.’

—Business Insider, August 3rd, 2018.

● Carl Bernstein: Russia probe feels ‘worse than Watergate.’

—Chicago Tribune, November 2nd, 2017.

Will anyone ask Bernstein his thoughts on how Trump compares to Dubya, whom he also compared to Nixon?

● Carl Bernstein: Bush Has Done “Far Greater Damage” Than Nixon.

—TruthOut, January 24, 2007.

● Carl Bernstein: Bush More “Disastrous” Than Nixon.

—The Nation, August 8th, 2007.

● Senate Hearings on Bush, Now:

Worse than Watergate? High crimes and misdemeanors justifying the impeachment of George W. Bush, as increasing numbers of Democrats in Washington hope, and, sotto voce, increasing numbers of Republicans – including some of the president’s top lieutenants – now fear? Leaders of both parties are acutely aware of the vehemence of anti-Bush sentiment in the country, expressed especially in the increasing number of Americans – nearing fifty percent in some polls – who say they would favor impeachment if the president were proved to have deliberately lied to justify going to war in Iraq.

—Carl Bernstein, Vanity Fair, April 17, 2006.

Flashback: “The lowest form of popular culture – lack of information, misinformation, disinformation, and a contempt for the truth or the reality of most people’s lives – has overrun real journalism. Today, ordinary Americans are being stuffed with garbage.”

—Carl Bernstein, 1992.