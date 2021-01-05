January 5, 2021

SO VERY WOKE: Alphabet Workers Union launches with hundreds of members demanding change.

Contractors and employees working at Google and other Alphabet-owned companies have banded together to form the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU). More than 50 Google contract employees voted to unionize last year in Pittsburgh, but the AWU now includes more than 200 dues-paying Google employees or contractors, and organizers say it is the first union open to all Alphabet employees in company history. The AWU is launching with support from the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and its Coalition to Organize Digital Employees (CODE) initiative, according to a statement organizers shared with VentureBeat.

Among guiding principles listed on the AWU website are social and economic justice and the prioritization of “society and the environment instead of maximizing profits at all costs. We can make money without doing evil.”