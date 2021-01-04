January 4, 2021

CHUCK TODD MELTS DOWN: Liberal Media Scream: Smug Chuck Todd to senator, ‘I’ve had enough of hearing this!’

Exit quotes:

[Sen. Ron Johnson]: Well, Chuck, you need to look at your mirror because you carried the Democrats’ water on the whole Russian collusion with the Trump campaign hoax —

TODD: Sen. Johnson, I’ve got to go. I appreciate you coming on. I’ve let you, I’ve let you say plenty of —

JOHNSON: That is what you did in the media. You carried that water for years. You destroyed the credibility of the press, not me.