January 4, 2021

JIM TREACHER IS ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Who Is ‘Bean Dad’ and Why Is 2021 So Dumb Already?

From the reaction to this guy, you’d think he put that can of beans in a sock and beat his daughter to death with it. He was just being an odd, stubborn jerk. So what? Lots of dads are odd, stubborn jerks.

And if nothing else, this little girl learned two valuable lessons: 1) How to use a can opener, and 2) Who not to ask for help.

Which isn’t to say Roderick is blameless for the situation he finds himself in. Why would anybody brag about such a thing? Why write a long, weirdly florid Twitter thread about how much smarter you are than your little kid who just wanted a snack? Why would you think that’s something the world needed? How does it benefit you or anybody else?

It’s like a nude selfie: If you don’t want people to see it, put down the phone. Once you’ve documented something, you don’t know what anybody else is going to do with it.

And actually putting it on Twitter? Forget about it. You’re leaving your future in the hands of a bunch of aimlessly frustrated lunatics who’ve been stuck inside for almost a year and will destroy your life just for sport. There are so many things in your life you can’t control, but you can control that.