January 4, 2021

BYRON YORK: Now they tell us! Trump was tough on Russia!

Those were just the reasons at the time, in 2018. As time went on, Trump continued and expanded on all those Russia-limiting moves. Plus, he not only kept in place earlier sanctions against Russia, he added new ones. Trump was right, and the media consensus was wrong.

Now, the question is whether, with Trump leaving office, journalists can take a look in the mirror and see what they got wrong — and why they got it wrong. The Russia hysteria did not have to happen. The evidence was always there for any journalist to see. It was always possible to adopt a sober, critical, reasoned stance toward the Russian allegations, rather than engage in the hysteria that Trump’s opposition hoped would ultimately result in his removal from office. Still, even now, it’s not too late to take a look back. With the Trump presidency coming to an end, perhaps some of the Russia hysterics will give it a try.