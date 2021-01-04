January 4, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Granny-Killer Cuomo’s Latest COVID Failure.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call a dose of COVID vaccine with a short shelf-life requiredby Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sit on a shelf for too long?
Answer: The world’s most expensive placebo.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Nancy Pelosi would infect her colleagues to keep her gavel
- Meet the new year, same as the old year
- Viral video of polite Canadians politely siccing polite police on neighbors for celebrating New Year’s
Bonus Sanity: Tulsi Gabbard stands up to her party’s Lunatic Wing to protect women’s sports.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.