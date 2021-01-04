«
»

January 4, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Granny-Killer Cuomo’s Latest COVID Failure.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call a dose of COVID vaccine with a short shelf-life requiredby Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sit on a shelf for too long?

Answer: The world’s most expensive placebo.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Nancy Pelosi would infect her colleagues to keep her gavel
  • Meet the new year, same as the old year
  • Viral video of polite Canadians politely siccing polite police on neighbors for celebrating New Year’s

Bonus Sanity: Tulsi Gabbard stands up to her party’s Lunatic Wing to protect women’s sports.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:58 am
