January 4, 2021

CONSIDER THAT IN THE SOVIET UNION, ANYONE WHO DISAGREED WITH COMMUNISM WAS CONSIDERED MENTALLY ILL AND IN NEED OF TREATMENT. THEN READ THIS AGAIN: Proposed NY bill would grant Gov. Cuomo the power to forcibly detain any individual or group suspected of being a carrier of any contagious disease and require “treatment, preventative medication or vaccination.”

I mean, it’s bad enough we’ve given these profoundly ignorant and mentally blinkered (I’m looking at you, Polis) people the right to rule their fiefdoms like little kings, and dictate who can earn a living and who can’t, and who must see their life saving and business die. But this? This, ladies and gentlemen, is how you create death camps. And no, progressive beliefs don’t mean the authorities won’t do horrible things. On the contrary. It leads them to do horrible things, convinced they must be good, because after all they’re on the side of the arrow of history.

I think it’s time they took an arrow of history to the knee.