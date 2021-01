NO, SERIOUSLY. WE’VE GOT VIDEO: Congressional Prayer Ends With Amen And A-Woman .

To all the people I used to think were the stupidest people in creation, to wit those who insisted on “Herstory” to be inclusive: I’m sorry. You’re still dumb as some species of moss that grows on the bottom of rocks, but there are people more linguistically crazy and uninformed than you. I’ll smack you with a philological dictionary last.