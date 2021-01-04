January 4, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO RESTAURANT OWNERS SAY RISE IN PROPERTY CRIME IS MAKING DIRE SITUATION WORSE: “San Francisco Police Department data shows burglaries in the city climbed from 4,918 reported incidents a year ago to 7,248 as of Dec. 27. The data does not specifically show how many restaurants have been affected, but the rise in burglaries is reflected in the stories being told by business owners in interviews and on social media. It’s a hard reality for local restaurants that have now gone almost 10 months with diminished revenue, forced hibernation periods, and only occasional approval for indoor and outdoor dining service.”

San Francisco’s last Republican mayor left office at the beginning of 1964.