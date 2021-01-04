January 4, 2021

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH FAREED ZAKARIA IS A VOICE OF SANITY: CNN’s Zakaria: ‘Dirty Little Secret’—Trump Was Tough on Russia!

“I think in general, there isn’t going to be as much difference as people imagine. The Biden folks are pretty tough on Russia, Iran, North Korea. You know, the dirty little secret about the Trump administration was that while Donald Trump had clearly had a kind of soft spot for Putin, the Trump Administration was pretty tough on the Russians. They armed Ukraine, they armed the Poles. They extended NATO operations and exercises in ways that even the Obama Administration had not done. They maintained the sanctions. So I don’t think it will be that different.”

Wait a second! It was a “dirty little secret” that Trump was tough on Russia? WHY?? Who kept it a secret and for what purpose??

And the obvious answer is that the liberal media/Democrats were intent on pushing Russia Russia Russia. Admitting that President Trump was in fact tough on Russia would undermine that line of attack. And so they buried it: kept it a “dirty little secret.”

What other things will the liberal media give President Trump credit for if and when he is off the scene? In addition to the stunning success of Operation Warp Speed, making multiple safe-and-effective coronavirus vaccines in record time, there is also Trump’s triumph in the Middle East. If a Democrat president had engineered agreements between Israel and a number of Arab countries in the area as did Trump, the MSM would have been breathlessly trumpeting it as the greatest foreign policy achievement since who knows when! And the drumbeat for a Nobel Peace Prize would have been deafening.