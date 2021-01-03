January 3, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: Dem. Congressman Concludes Congress’ Opening Prayer With ‘Amen…and A Woman.’

Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a United Methodist pastor and the representative for Missouri’s 5th District, concluded his prayer by dedicating it “in the name of the monotheistic God, Brahama, and god known by many names by many different things,” with “Brahama” referring to the primary creator god in Hinduism.

He then bizarrely finished his prayer with “Amen…and a woman.”

For those who don’t know, “amen” has nothing to do with men, or gender at all, but simply translates to “so be it.”

If you were hoping this Congress might have a few more brain cells than the last, sorry to disappoint. Welcome to 2021.