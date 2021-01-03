January 3, 2021

WHILE OBAMA WAS PRESIDENT, YOUR TAX DOLLARS WENT TO AL QAEDA-LINKED GROUP:

Given the Obama Administration’s general stance toward the global jihad and Islamic supremacism, there is nothing unbelievable about any of this. Obama’s energetic support for the Muslim Brotherhood was so well known that Egyptians protesting against the corrupt and tyrannical Muslim Brotherhood regime of Mohamed Morsi in 2013 held up signs calling on Obama to “stop supporting terrorism.”

Then there was Iran. The Washington Free Beacon reported in June 2018 that “the Obama administration skirted key U.S. sanctions to grant Iran access to billions in hard currency despite public assurances the administration was engaged in no such action, according to a new congressional investigation.”