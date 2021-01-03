January 3, 2021

PELOSI REELECTED SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE:

Nancy Pelosi won reelection as Speaker of the House Sunday afternoon. House members voted to reelect Pelosi in a 216-208 party line vote on Sunday, the first day of the 117th Congress. The vote left little room for error given Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the lower chamber and coronavirus quarantine measures that threatened to prevent several members from making it to the floor for the vote.

Including Goya’s December Employee of the Month, and her fellow socialists: AOC and The Squad Sell Out, Help Reelect Pelosi Speaker.

Meanwhile, as Jim Treacher likes to say, “When Republicans screw up, that’s the story. When Democrats screw up, the Republicans’ reaction is the story.”

QED, this headline in The Hill today: House Republicans are attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Democrats after Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) tested positive for COVID-19 but arrived at the Capitol on Sunday in order to cast her vote for Speaker.

“Pelosi is putting the public’s health at risk to keep herself in power,” tweeted conservative Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.). “Looks like @SpeakerPelosi’s proxy voting and remote hearing measures are only essential when her leadership position isn’t on the line,” Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) added in a separate tweet. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said it was “wrong” for Democrats to allow Moore to vote Sunday so soon after her diagnosis. Because of Democrats’ narrow margins, Pelosi can only afford a handful of defections from Democratic rank-and-file members to retain the Speaker’s gavel another two years. That explains why she may have needed Moore, a Pelosi ally, to fly to Washington to cast her vote.

As Glenn wrote earlier today, “People won’t believe it’s a crisis when those who are telling them it’s a crisis aren’t acting as if it’s a crisis.”